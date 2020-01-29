VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Residents that lost trees in the Tornado seasons of 2017 to 2019 will have a chance to replace them in Van Zandt County for free. According to our news partner KETK, the Texas A&M Forest Service has donated hardwood seedlings that are Cedar Elm and Live Oaks ranging from 18″ to 2 ft. tall. They also have about 350 pine saplings. Trees will be available while they last on a first come first serve basis. The schedule for pick up times will be Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds on Hwy 64 in Canton. Each family will be limited to four hardwood seedlings and four pine saplings.