LONGVIEW — Effective Feb. 1, the city of Longview’s base sanitation rate will increase $1.25 per month for all residential and commercial customers due to an increase in recycling costs. According to a news release, the rate increase was discussed by the City Council on Dec. 12 and approved on Jan. 9. The increase comes after Rivers Recycling, the local material recovery facility, increased the cost per ton for the city’s recyclable materials. Since 2017, U.S. recycling exports to China, previously among the largest international buyers of recyclable material, have massively fallen off as China increased the standard of cleanliness required to accept shipments. Visit https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2550/Rates-and-Fees to view Longview’s full rate schedule.