DALLAS (AP) – Police say more than 20 Dallas police officers have been suspended without pay following an internal investigation. The probe found former members of the department’s vice unit failed to account for money won in gambling stings, document their use of police funds and properly place seized property into evidence, among other policy violations. Police say none of the officers will face criminal charges. Twenty-two officers received between three and 20 days suspension without pay. Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall says the discipline was necessary.