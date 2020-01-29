LINDALE — An Indoor Triathlon is coming to Lindale at the Trinity Mother Francis Lindale Center. On Wednesday Debra Abbuhl told KTBB, “Particpants will Swim, Bike & Run through the event comprised of a 20-minute swim, 20-minute stationary bike ride and 20-minute treadmill run timed on a 60 minute running clock for distance.” The total distance traveled in 60 minutes will determine 1st, 2nd & 3rd places for each co-ed division. For more details click the link. https://www.facebook.com/events/christus-trinity-mother-frances-health-and-fitness-lindale/202020-indoor-triathlon/2173421909653322/