Today is Thursday January 30, 2020
Historical Panel Delays Vote on Moving Alamo Cenotaph

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2020 at 3:38 am
AUSTIN (AP) – A state historical review panel has postponed for at least two months a vote on whether to relocate a monument to the 200 Alamo defenders killed by the Mexican army in an 1836 assault during the war for Texas independence. The Texas Historical Commission on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph that has stood since 1939 in Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio. Planners of a $450 million Alamo renovation project have proposed moving the monument about 500 feet to the south. Commissioners say they want more information about what restoration work it needs.

AUSTIN (AP) – A state historical review panel has postponed for at least two months a vote on whether to relocate a monument to the 200 Alamo defenders killed by the Mexican army in an 1836 assault during the war for Texas independence. The Texas Historical Commission on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph that has stood since 1939 in Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio. Planners of a $450 million Alamo renovation project have proposed moving the monument about 500 feet to the south. Commissioners say they want more information about what restoration work it needs.

