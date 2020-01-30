AUSTIN (AP) – A state historical review panel has postponed for at least two months a vote on whether to relocate a monument to the 200 Alamo defenders killed by the Mexican army in an 1836 assault during the war for Texas independence. The Texas Historical Commission on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph that has stood since 1939 in Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio. Planners of a $450 million Alamo renovation project have proposed moving the monument about 500 feet to the south. Commissioners say they want more information about what restoration work it needs.