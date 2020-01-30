Today is Thursday January 30, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Daniel Craig confirms he’s through playing James Bond

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2020 at 5:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS(NEW YORK) — Daniel Craig has confirmed that his appearance as James Bond in the upcoming 007 film No Time to Die, will be his last.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ The Late Show posed the question to Craig on Tuesday, to which the 51-year-old actor replied, “Yes…It’s done.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time the Knives Out star has claimed to be through with Bond. Following 2015’s Spectre, he hinted to Britain’s Time Out, that he would not be returning to the role, only to change his mind and sign up for No Time to Die.

No Time to Die, which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas and Naomi Harris, opens April 8.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daniel Craig confirms he’s through playing James Bond

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2020 at 5:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS(NEW YORK) — Daniel Craig has confirmed that his appearance as James Bond in the upcoming 007 film No Time to Die, will be his last.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ The Late Show posed the question to Craig on Tuesday, to which the 51-year-old actor replied, “Yes…It’s done.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time the Knives Out star has claimed to be through with Bond. Following 2015’s Spectre, he hinted to Britain’s Time Out, that he would not be returning to the role, only to change his mind and sign up for No Time to Die.

No Time to Die, which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas and Naomi Harris, opens April 8.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement