Scott Kowalchyk/CBS(NEW YORK) — Daniel Craig has confirmed that his appearance as James Bond in the upcoming 007 film No Time to Die, will be his last.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ The Late Show posed the question to Craig on Tuesday, to which the 51-year-old actor replied, “Yes…It’s done.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time the Knives Out star has claimed to be through with Bond. Following 2015’s Spectre, he hinted to Britain’s Time Out, that he would not be returning to the role, only to change his mind and sign up for No Time to Die.

No Time to Die, which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas and Naomi Harris, opens April 8.

