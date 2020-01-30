ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — Gaten Matarazzo, one of the young stars of Neflix’s Stranger Things, revealed on Wednesday that he would undergo a fourth surgery for his cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder that affects the growth of his bones and teeth.

“Surgery number 4! This is a big one!” the 17-year-old actor shared Wednesday on Instagram.

The post also directs followers to go to ccdsmiles.org to learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia, and ways of helping those with the condition.

Matarazzo didn’t offer any further details on his surgery, but he told People magazine back in 2016 that he’s previously had several surgeries on his mouth, adding that he has a comparatively mild case of cleidocranial dysplasia, or CCD, compared to others.

Netflix announced in September 2019 that Stranger Things will be back for a fourth season, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.

