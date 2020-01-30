Peter Kramer/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — William Shatner and his fourth wife, Elizabeth, have hashed out a divorce settlement.

Shatner is reportedly worth over $100 million, but thanks to a prenuptial agreement, the Star Trek actor won’t have to pay spousal support, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The couple wed in 2001 but share no children together.

Shatner was previously married to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty, and Gloria Rand, the latter in which produced Shatner’s three kids Melanie, Lisabeth, and Leslie Carol.

