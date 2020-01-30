Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures (LOS ANGELES) — AMC premiered the first full-length trailer for the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul Better Call Saul‘s fifth season.

Set to Jim Reeves‘ country classic “Welcome to My World,” the clip teases the return of several Breaking Bad favorites, including Walter White’s brother-in-law, DEA agent Hank Schrader, played by Dean Norris, as well as Jonathan Banks‘ Mike Ehrmantraut, Rhea Seehorn‘s Kim Wexler, Michael Mando‘s Nacho Varga, and Giancarlo Esposito‘s Gus Fring.

Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk, will return with a special two-night premiere February 23rd and 24th.

