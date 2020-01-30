TYLER — The 8th year of Lighten Up East Texas is underway and it’s not to late to register, but time is running out. The “weigh-in-period” and registration ends on Friday. Every person who weighs-in will need to return to your weighing location between, April 27th through May 1st. Entrants who have lost at least 5% of their registered starting weight by May 1st, 2020, will become entered into our Grand Prize Drawings scheduled for May 14. One person is going to win a $5,000 cash prize. More details are available by clicking the link. https://www.fitcitytyler.com/lightenupeasttexas