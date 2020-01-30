Today is Thursday January 30, 2020
TISD Firefighting Students Learn in Live Simulation at CTC Academy

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2020 at 4:32 pm
TYLER — Students in the Tyler ISD Fire Academy program experienced a unique learning opportunity in class on Wednesday. Jennifer Hines told KTBB on Thursday, “Fire Academy teacher, Mike Baker, ignited hay inside of a scaled dollhouse to initiate a smoke and fire situation. By doing that they were able to see first hand the processes of heat transfer, things like smoke and flame production, also the spread and ventilation of uncontrolled fires.”

Hines continued, “the dollhouse stood 3 stories tall, so students also were able to learn about the flow of smoke to better prepare them for future careers in fighting structural fires.”

