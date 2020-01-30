Today is Thursday January 30, 2020
Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged with killing wife, dies by suicide

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2020 at 5:17 pm
Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with killing his wife and the mother of his five children, has died by suicide, according to his lawyer.

Dulos was found unresponsive in his garage on Tuesday.

He had been in "dire" condition in a hospital in the Bronx for two days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

