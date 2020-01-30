KILGORE –Kilgore College announced on Thursday that registration is currently underway at Kilgore College for two human resource classes offered by Workforce Development-Community Education. The classes include SHRM Learning System® which will start on Feb. 18, and SHRM Essentials of Human Resources® will begin on March 23. Space is limited so students are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible. Deadline to register for the SHRM Learning System® class is Feb. 10.

This course is designed for managers and staff with experience in general management or human resource management, HR professionals planning to take the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certification exam, experienced managers who are new to the HR field and others seeking to advance their careers. The deadline to register for SHRM Essentials of Human Resources® is March 16. For more information, contact Brenda Brown at 903-983-8288 or bjbrown@kilgore.edu.