iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Washington 121, Charlotte 107 Toronto 115, Cleveland 109 Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117 Boston 119, Golden State 104 Denver 106, Utah 100 Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 103 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Montreal 3, Buffalo 1 Nashville 6, New Jersey 5 -- SO Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2 -- OT TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Illinois 59, Minnesota 51 Oregon 77, California 72 Maryland 82, Iowa 72 Gonzaga 87, Santa Clara 72 UCLA 72, Colorado 68 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/30/20

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2020 at 5:29 am

