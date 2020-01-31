Disney(NEW YORK) -- Innisfree, one of the top beauty brands in South Korea, has partnered with Disney for an exclusive limited-edition cosmetics collection. Featuring beloved characters such as Mickey & Minnie Mouse as well as Donald & Daisy Duck, this mashup of products is right in time for Valentine's Day. The Innisfree Disney collection specifically includes a variety of lip balm sets, powder and nail polish picks. There are also a few pouches to store all your goodies. The My Lip Balm Set includes two options that are both shoppable for $20. It's been described to give your lips a non-sticky natural flush of color as well as a touch of hydration. There is also the Pore Blur Powder for $17, that's available in a lightweight, fine loose powder. For all the nail enthusiasts, Innisfree's high-shine nail polishes named Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse all come in wearable colors such as punchy red or nude-toned pink. Last but not least, Innisfree offers gifts with purchases of $55 or more where you can snag one or more Mickey Mouse & Friends pouches or a brush. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular K-beauty brand Innisfree launches limited-edition Disney collection

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2020 at 6:14 am

