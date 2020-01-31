Today is Friday January 31, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Delta suspends US flights to China amid new coronavirus

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2020 at 10:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Boarding1Now/iStock(NEW YORK) — Delta Airlines suspended all of its flights to China as coronavirus cases in the country top 9,600.

The airline will temporarily suspend flights starting Feb. 6 through April 30, due to “ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus,” the company said in a statement.

Until Feb. 5, flights will continue to operate, in order to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so. The final China-bound flight is scheduled to depart Feb. 3.

While U.S. carriers continue to offer limited flights to China, United Airlines has suspended 356 flights and American Airlines has suspended two flights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Delta suspends US flights to China amid new coronavirus

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2020 at 10:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Boarding1Now/iStock(NEW YORK) — Delta Airlines suspended all of its flights to China as coronavirus cases in the country top 9,600.

The airline will temporarily suspend flights starting Feb. 6 through April 30, due to “ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus,” the company said in a statement.

Until Feb. 5, flights will continue to operate, in order to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so. The final China-bound flight is scheduled to depart Feb. 3.

While U.S. carriers continue to offer limited flights to China, United Airlines has suspended 356 flights and American Airlines has suspended two flights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement