(NEW YORK) — Delta Airlines suspended all of its flights to China as coronavirus cases in the country top 9,600.

The airline will temporarily suspend flights starting Feb. 6 through April 30, due to “ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus,” the company said in a statement.

Until Feb. 5, flights will continue to operate, in order to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so. The final China-bound flight is scheduled to depart Feb. 3.

While U.S. carriers continue to offer limited flights to China, United Airlines has suspended 356 flights and American Airlines has suspended two flights.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

