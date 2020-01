TYLER — An accident on Thursday afternoon on Chandler Hwy claimed the life of a Chandler woman. Tammy Jo Mahon, 48 died in the fatal accident. Tyler police say the cause of the accident is still being investigated. A pick up truck struck another vehicle traveling in the same direction. The truck exited the roadway and rolled, partially ejecting Mahon. The second vehicle had 2 occupants that were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.