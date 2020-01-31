TYLER — Tyler Junior College enrollment numbers continue to rise with the Spring attendance numbers released. TJC’s numbers climbed to 11,672 for Spring 2020. Kim Lessner, TJC vice president for marketing and enrollment services and chief communications officer, reported those numbers on Thursday during a scheduled meeting of the TJC Board of Trustees. TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia said, “We are enthused and excited as we correlate enrollment with providing access to families from our communities.”

The President added, “The courageous leaders who created the College in 1926 launched the greatest movement of access to higher education for this entire region, and we are honored to continue this legacy. I congratulate and thank each and every one of you for the way you help change lives for the better by celebrating higher learning.” According to Lessner, more than 90 percent of the students who are enrolled for spring are continuing or returning students, so enrollment is also about retention. TJC offers classes in five locations as well as online, making opportunities for students flexible and convenient. In addition, many local high school students are attending TJC classes through dual enrollment and early college high school programs.