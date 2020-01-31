TYLER — Tyler City Councilman Broderick McGee will officially kick off his re-election campaign for City Council District 2 on Monday. The launch takes place at the Rose Garden Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The public is invited. McGee currently serves a Board Member for the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. He has previously served as Commissioner, City of Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission, President, Rose City Chapter of Society for Human Resource Management, District Director for Texas SHRM, President, East Texas HR Association and as a Board Member for the Boys & Girls Club of East Texas.

McGee’s opponent, Derrith Bondurrant has lived in East Texas for 37 years and will challenge McGee in the upcoming primary. Bondurrant announced she, “promises to be actively engaged representative for those on the west side of Tyler, an area often ignored in the North/South conversation. We’re West and proud of it. It’s not going to take a magic wand, but the magic will happen when we’ve had constructive conversations about innovation, and we envision what actually could happen in this district. I’ve done my homework – there is so much unrealized potential here.”