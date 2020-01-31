FLINT — Residents in Flint raised concerns on Thursday over a potential concrete plant attempting to make their way into the area. According to our news partner KETK, the plant expects to build off Burkett Road near Flint Baptist Church and many family residences. People who live in the Forest View subdivision say they are concerned about air quality and noise.

“I can’t give a high enough rating how important it is that we get together and prevent this from happening,” said Rocky Rhodes, Flint resident. “If we can come as one large group and say hey we don’t want this we understand you have to have a profit, you’re a company this just isn’t the right place for you,” said Travis Glem, Flint resident. A community meeting is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Grace Fellowship Church located on Old Jacksonville Hwy.