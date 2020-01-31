TYLER — When Traditions opened twenty years ago in Tyler, they did so by giving to the Salvation Army. On Friday, Cindy Bell told KTBB the gift came at a crucial time, “we were just in the beginning stages of building the Center of Hope that today houses over 150 men, women, and children each night, serves over 5,000 meals per week, and provides daily support and opportunities.” Traditions will continue to honor their heritage on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., when the cafeteria will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from all dine in guests to those in need, and give patrons an opportunity to also get involved.