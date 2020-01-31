Today is Friday January 31, 2020
Breaking News: Senate Rejects Witnesses in Trump Trial

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2020 at 4:56 pm
Breaking News: Senate Rejects Witnesses in Trump Trial: WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate rejected the idea of witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring his eventual acquittal. But senators considered pushing off final voting on his fate to next week. The vote on allowing new witnesses was defeated 51-49 on a near party-line vote.

Despite the Democrats singular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority brushed past those demands to make this the first Senate impeachment trial without witnesses. Even new revelations Friday from former national security adviser John Bolton did not sway GOP senators, who said they’d heard enough.

