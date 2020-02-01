HOUSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an electrical spark likely ignited a gas leak that led to a massive explosion in Houston, killing two workers. A federal official says highly flammable propylene gas started leaking in the piping connected to a tank inside a warehouse at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing within about 24 hours of the predawn blast. Officials don’t suspect arson, vandalism, or another form of criminal wrongdoing. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the finding is preliminary. The blast also injured 20 people and damaged more than 450 buildings.