Today is Saturday February 01, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

ATF: Electrical Spark Likely Caused Deadly Houston Blast

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2020 at 8:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an electrical spark likely ignited a gas leak that led to a massive explosion in Houston, killing two workers. A federal official says highly flammable propylene gas started leaking in the piping connected to a tank inside a warehouse at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing within about 24 hours of the predawn blast. Officials don’t suspect arson, vandalism, or another form of criminal wrongdoing. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the finding is preliminary. The blast also injured 20 people and damaged more than 450 buildings.

ATF: Electrical Spark Likely Caused Deadly Houston Blast

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2020 at 8:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an electrical spark likely ignited a gas leak that led to a massive explosion in Houston, killing two workers. A federal official says highly flammable propylene gas started leaking in the piping connected to a tank inside a warehouse at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing within about 24 hours of the predawn blast. Officials don’t suspect arson, vandalism, or another form of criminal wrongdoing. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the finding is preliminary. The blast also injured 20 people and damaged more than 450 buildings.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement