GALVESTON (AP) — Authorities have recovered from a capsized fishing boat the bodies of two crew members missing since the boat collided with a tanker in dense fog. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies were recovered from the fishing boat Pappy’s Pride Thursday afternoon. The county medical examiner identified the two as 44-year-old Antonio Robles of Pharr, Texas, and 56-year-old Raymond Herrera of Texas City. Herrera’s family has sued the owner of the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune. Norway-based Odfjell SE has denied any liability for the crash in the Gulf of Mexico near the entrance to Galveston Bay. The family accuses the company of failing to operate its tanker safely.