TYLER — A Tyler man accused of attempted rape and kidnapping at Rose Rudman Park last year has been indicted on new charges of biting and punching three jail guards. According to our news partner KETK, James Roberts, 33, was charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse in March 2019. Roberts allegedly tackled a woman in the park and dragged her into the woods. According to new court documents, Roberts allegedly attacked three Smith County jailers on October 17, and proceeded to bite and punch them. The jailers were eventually able to subdue him. He now faces three charges of assaulting a public servant. Each charge carries up to ten years in prison. During the alleged rape attempt in the park, police say that Roberts pulled a knife from behind on the woman and cut her throat numerous times. The document also states that he punched her in the face on several occasions as she fought back. Two days after the Rose Rudman attack when he was booked for public intoxication. Roberts was arrested four days later for the alleged rape. A court date has not been set.