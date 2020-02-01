CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle slammed into a parked patrol car during a police traffic stop in Corpus Christi, killing one officer and injuring another. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday on state route 358. Lt. Michael Peña says officers in three patrol cars were handling the traffic stop when another vehicle rammed one of the cars. The two injured officers were taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the other was in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the squad car was detained, but no immediate charges were filed.