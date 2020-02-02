iStock(FARMINGTON, Conn.) — Before Fotis Dulos took his own life by inhaling poisonous carbon monoxide inside his Farmington, Connecticut, home, he allegedly wrote a suicide note proclaiming his innocence and that of everyone charged in connection with his estranged wife’s disappearance.

Amid a bitter divorce and custody battle in May 2019, Jennifer Dulos mysteriously disappeared. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis were arrested weeks later, charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

On Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police charged Fotis Dulos with felony murder, kidnapping and murder. Troconis, 44, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

But Fotis Dulos’ allegedly handwritten suicide note, obtained by ABC News from a source — which he addressed to “all” — was littered with self-serving statements to clear his and Troconis’ names.

“I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with,” he allegedly wrote with blue ink on a notebook-sized single sheet of paper. “I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney.”

Mahwinney, an attorney and a friend of Fotis Dulos, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis Dulos was allegedly seen on surveillance video throwing out 30 garbage bags in multiple receptacles, according to a police report. Items in the bags included clothes belonging to Jennifer Dulos and plastic zip ties that later tested positive for her DNA, according to the arrest warrant.

“My attorney can explain what happened with the bag on Albany Avenue. Everything else is a story fabricated by the law enforcement,” Fotis Dulos allegedly wrote.

Regarding the bags, Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis told the Stamford Advocate in July 2019 that “there’s an explanation, but we’re not going to give it.”

Fotis Dulos was expected in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing and when he didn’t show up, police did a wellness check at his house. Police saw Fotis Dulos through a window sitting in his car in the garage.

He died two days later. Fotis Dulos was 51.

Pattis said at a press conference after his client was declared dead, that he’s filing an “unusual motion” with the court to ask them to continue to prosecute Fotis Dulos as an estate.

“To force the state to show its hand in a trial filled with evidence we think amounts to no more than innuendo and unsupported suspicion,” said Pattis.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] – for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it – you are not alone.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.