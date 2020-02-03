NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Macy Lyn Taliaferro, 27. She was reported missing by her husband on Saturday February 1, 2020 around 6:30 pm. Macy is believed to have left her residence on foot near Yakofritz Landing on FM 225 sometime on Saturday. It has been reported by a witness that Macy was possibly seen walking near the East Boat ramp at Lake Nacogdoches around 10:30 Saturday morning. Macy is 6’2, with blue eyes, wears glasses and has brown hair. She may be carrying a green or camo back pack. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is resuming a ground search for Macy Monday morning near Lake Nacogdoches. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794.