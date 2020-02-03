Today is Monday February 03, 2020
SPCA of East Texas Releases 2019 Totals

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2020 at 1:02 pm
TYLER — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of East Texas announced a recap of 2019 on Monday. The SPCA of East Texas states that 799 animals were rescued. Northeast transport to a new homes ended the year at 229. The release from the SPCA of East Texas continued with 526 adoptions in the past year. There were over 330 cruelty and neglect calls that were handled, with a total number of spay & neuter surgeries just under 4 thousand, at 3,994. SPCA ET reported 8, 794 snippet wellness visits and volunteer hours given of 3,794.

