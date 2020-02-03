ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — If you were one of the millions of people who couldn’t score tickets to the smash hit musical Hamilton during its Tony-winning original Broadway run, you’re in luck.

Promising a “a leap forward in the art of ‘live capture, The Walt Disney Company and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda have announced a live-action version of the play, featuring its original cast, is headed to theaters on October 15.

“Combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton,” teases the announcement of the big-screen bow of the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Miranda as Alexander Hamilton as well as fellow Hamilton Tony winners Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr.

The cast also included Tony nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Frozen and Mindhunter‘s Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with…[Disney’s] The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin,” Miranda declares in a statement. “I’m so proud of…this…live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”

Hamilton received a record 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony awards and won 11, including best musical.

