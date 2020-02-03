TYLER — Last week Longhorn Steakhouse, situated outside Broadway Square Mall, opened their doors for the first time to customers in Tyler. In the upcoming weeks Dick’s Sporting Goods will come alive in the market to patrons inside the shopping complex. Over the weekend, the Kevin Lilly McDonald’s on South Broadway, reopened their store with a totally remodeled lobby. McAlisters Deli closed their doors on Sunday for the last time until February 22.

David Jones, G.M., told KTBB on Sunday,”not only will the store have a total makeover, but it will offer a new and improved pick up option.” Jones added, “Of the 65 McAlisters locations in the Saxton Group, Longview ranks 1st and Tyler is consistently right on their heels for the 2 busiest stores.” When asked what makes the brand so popular Jones continued, “Customer Service, great food, and the fact that East Texans love their Sweet Tea.” To that end Jones says, “The Tyler location has been approved to serve Tea and Cookies in a temporary location in the parking lot, which is scheduled to begin on Friday.