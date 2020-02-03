Two dead, one hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2020 at 1:14 pm

vmargineanu/iStock(COMMERCE, Texas) -- Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, authorities said.



The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the university police department said.



The shooting took place at the Pride Rock residence hall. University police said it has stationed officers across the campus.



All classes were canceled for the rest of the day.



Additional details were not immediate available.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



