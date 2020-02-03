COMMERCE (AP) – Officials say two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting at a dormitory at a university in Texas. A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there appeared to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the suspected shooter. University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at about 10:17 a.m. found two dead women at Pride Rock residence hall. He said a boy about 2 years old was taken to a local hospital. He was in stable condition.