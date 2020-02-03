KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments announced on Monday that they received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. The award is for 2018 and is the 18th consecutive year of earning the honor. The Certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. This has been awarded to the East Texas Council of Governments Operations Division.