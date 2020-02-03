Peters and Anderson in 1989/ Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — In the time it takes for most people to ditch a diet, Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters have declared their marriage over, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair have known each other for decades and dated briefly around 1989, but the wedding — the fifth for both — took place January 20 in Malibu, California.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the couple was kaput, noting that the pair hadn’t even obtained the required legal paperwork to get their marriage license.

In a statement to the trade, the former Baywatch star said, “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.”

The actress, who reportedly flew back to her native Canada, added, “Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Back in happier times, aka a little over two weeks ago, producer Peters, 74, noted to THR, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

The pair first met when Anderson, now 52, was 19. “In 30 years, our age difference won’t mean so much,” Peters said he told her at the time.

