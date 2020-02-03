Today is Monday February 03, 2020
One dead, several in critical condition after students struck by car: Police

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2020 at 4:45 pm
iStock(MOORE, Okla.) -- Six students were struck by a car in Moore, Oklahoma, Monday afternoon, leaving one dead and several in critical condition, according to police.

The suspect, a male adult driving a red pickup truck, did not stop after the crash, according to a Moore police spokesman.

The suspect is in custody, said police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

