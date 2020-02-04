Paras Griffin/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) –As the world stopped to mourn the unexpected loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, one 16-year-old girl’s world came to a complete stop on January 26, 2020.

Alexis Altobelli, lost her mom, dad, and little sister in the accident– identified as John, Keri and 13-year-old Alyssa Altobelli.

Olivia Culpo is rallying behind the teen and took to Instagram on Sunday to alert fans of Lexi’s story. “A week ago today Lexi’s entire life changed forever,” begins the former Miss USA as she directs fans to visit the family’s GoFundMe campaign. “Please see the link in my bio to help in any way. The funds collected are being used for funeral costs, Lexi’s future education, as well as other general living costs.”

Posing in a photo alongside Lexi, who is bravely smiling, Culpo continues, “No amount is too small, and even the smallest amount symbolizes your support and love for a family who really needs it right now.”

The campaign, titled “Support for the Altobelli Family,” says the fund was set up for the explicit purpose of ensuring Lexi and her step-brother J.J. “don’t have to worry about financial insecurity moving forward.”

Culpo, 27, also says that fans who are unable to donate can also help by praying for the Altobelli family, adding “I can’t imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way.”

As of early Tuesday, the GoFundMe was at $300,000 and upped its fundraising goal to half a million dollars.

