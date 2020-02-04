ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Record daily snowfall fell Monday in Salt Lake City of almost nine inches, the biggest snowstorm of the season for the city. Some areas outside of Salt Lake got up to 19 inches of snow and numerous accidents were reported on the roads. Salt Lake City airport had delays Monday due to the snow and even some schools had delayed openings or were closed for the day. Snow also moved through Denver Monday, bringing up to nine inches of snow just north of the city and up to a foot in the mountains. Snow is still falling in parts of Colorado and Denver Public Schools are delayed by two hours Tuesday morning. Ahead of the storm Tuesday morning, 14 states are on alert for heavy snow, gusty winds and flooding from California to Georgia. On Tuesday morning, the complex storm system stretches from the Rockies into Ohio Valley and heavy rain is falling from Oklahoma into Kentucky. Later Tuesday, this storm, as it moves east, could bring strong thunderstorms to the south from eastern Texas to Tennessee with damaging severe winds of up to 60 mph. On Wednesday, as the storm system redevelops in the South, heavy snow is expected from western and northern Texas into Oklahoma and into Missouri and some areas, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and St. Louis, could see a half a foot. To the East, heavy rain and severe storms are expected from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Birmingham Alabama, where damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible. By Thursday, the storm system will move to the East coast with severe storms possible from Norfolk, Virginia, all the way down to Tampa, Florida. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat but tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. Heavy rain could cause flooding and flash flooding for Alabama, Georgia and into Tennessee. Icy mix with snow will spread into New England and western New York state and Pennsylvania as well, and some ice and snow accumulations are expected. Mostly rain is expected in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston and some of the rain could be heavy and might cause some localized flash flooding. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Major storm moving East with heavy snow and flooding

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2020 at 7:48 am

