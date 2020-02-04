BAYTOWN (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says a 630-gallon oil spill in a bay on the eastern outskirts of Houston is contained and being cleaned. Coast Guard Petty Officer Paige Hause said Monday the mile-long spill occurred Saturday at Baytown from a wellhead that was closed in 1980s and it’s unclear who the owner is. Hause says an absorbent material has been spread along the shoreline and vacuum truck is recovering the oil as it emerges in order to keep the oil out of the Houston Ship Channel. Hause says the spill is not considered large.