Tibrina Hobson/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Shannen Doherty has always been transparent about the struggles she’s faced. Now, the actress has revealed a new struggle that she’s kept out of the public eye.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” Doherty told ABC News’ Amy Robach in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

In the interview, the 48-year-old talked about her breast cancer’s recurrence and how she coping with it.

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘why me?’ And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do,” Doherty said. “But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Since her initial breast cancer diagnosis in March 2015, the actress has always been candid about her disease by documenting her battle on social media.

But this time around, Doherty decided to keep the news to herself and despite the diagnosis, went back to work on the set of the 90210 reboot, which was also just four months after he death of her friend and former co-star, Luke Perry.

“One of the reasons, along with Luke — that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that other people with stage four can work too,” Doherty explained. “Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

