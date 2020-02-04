Washington teens missing since Saturday: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2020 at 10:43 am

King County Sheriff's Office(ENUMCLAW, Wash.) -- Two teenagers have been missing from Enumclaw, Wash., since Saturday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.



18-year-old Austin Grote and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Alicia McCaskill were last seen at a Safeway in Enumclaw at 2.45 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to local authorities.

#Missing teens,18 yr old Austin Grote his GF, 17 yr old Alicia McCaskill have been missing since Sat, Feb 1.Last seen at Safeway in Enumclaw at 2:45PM. Austin’s car found off Mud Mt Dam Rd. KCSO and @KCSAR has been searching since yesterday. If you see Austin or Alicia call 911. pic.twitter.com/JyF5S77w0g — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) February 3, 2020

Grote’s car was found by investigators over six miles away from the Safeway. The vehicle was located off Mud Mountain Dam Road, north of Mt. Rainier National Park.



A search by the King County Sheriff’s Office and King County Search and Rescue for the teenagers has been ongoing since Sunday.



In a tweet published yesterday, authorities released a picture of the pair, issuing an urgent appeal for the public to call 911 if they see either Grote or McCaskill.



