TYLER — Station 4 of the Tyler Fire Department opened their brand news on Monday. The station is located on Cherry-Hill Drive and is just South of Cumberland Parkway. According to our news partner KETK, the new station house, has three bays and will also be used at the recruit training station for the future Tyler Fire Department Training Academy. Growth continues to happen across the city. Tyler will open it’s 2nd station this month, later this week when Station 1 will replace the original downtown location. It will be located at the corner of West Gentry Blvd and Palace St.