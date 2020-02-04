Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Well, Mother Nature must be Team Edward: science has declared Robert Pattinson is the world’s “most handsome man.”

According to The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a mathematical formula that’s been previously used to note that Bella Hadid is the “most beautiful woman in the world,” Pattinson’s facial symmetry and other attributes tip the scales in his favor, the Daily Mail reports.

Pattinson’s eyebrows, eyes, jaw, nose, lips and general facial shape were compared to his celebrity counterparts, using an ancient technique artists have used to determine beauty since antiquity.

Based on these facial stats, an algorithm assigns a numerical value to a given person’s attractiveness — and at 92.15%, the star of the upcoming The Batman topped all others in his line of work.

For the record, Hadid’s percentage was 94.35%.

Pattinson’s fellow Brit Henry Cavill came in second, with the former big-screen Superman scoring 91.64% perfect.

Bradley Cooper logged 91.08, Brad Pitt a 90.51, and George Clooney rounded out the top five with 89.91%.

Hugh Jackman scored 89.64%, David Beckham 88.965%. Idris Elba an 88.01%, Kanye West, 87.94%, and Ryan Gosling, 87.48%.

