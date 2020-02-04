Today is Tuesday February 04, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Suspected Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty to Gun Crime in West Texas

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2020 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LUBBOCK (AP) – A suspected neo-Nazi faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Texas to a gun charge. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. The charge arose from his arrest during a November traffic stop in Post, Texas. Officers found in the car three assault-style rifles, a pistol, assorted ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil. Prosecutors said Bruce-Umbaugh, in monitored jailhouse telephone conversations, declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.

Suspected Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty to Gun Crime in West Texas

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2020 at 4:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LUBBOCK (AP) – A suspected neo-Nazi faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Texas to a gun charge. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. The charge arose from his arrest during a November traffic stop in Post, Texas. Officers found in the car three assault-style rifles, a pistol, assorted ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil. Prosecutors said Bruce-Umbaugh, in monitored jailhouse telephone conversations, declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement