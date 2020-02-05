COMMERCE (AP) – Authorities say a 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting this week of two sisters at a university dormitory in Texas has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on New Year’s Eve. Jacques Dshawn Smith was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, who authorities believe was his ex-girlfriend, and her sister, 19-year-old Deja Matts, on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Police in Denton said Wednesday that Smith was one of three men charged with capital murder in the Dec. 31 shooting of Steven Daniels.