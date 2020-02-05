Courtesy of Laken Masters(LEXINGTON, Ky.) — This Kentucky newborn’s birthday is one for the history books.

Charlee Rose Masters was born on Feb. 2, 2020 at 20:02 in St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She arrived on a rare global palindrome day, meaning the date is the same both forward and backward. It’s the first palindrome date in 909 years since Nov. 11, 1111.

For new mother Laken Masters, the date was the last thing on her mind.

Masters expected the baby to arrive on Monday or Tuesday, she told ABC News’ Good Morning America, so when her contractions began on Saturday afternoon, she was surprised and anxious.

“I didn’t really think about [the date] and then all the nurses that were in the room said, ‘Oh, this is so cool… it’s better than a New Year’s baby,'” said Masters.

Masters said her mother, Dee Dee Calvert, was the first to notice that Master’s could have the baby at 20:02 p.m.

“I don’t know the conversation that was going on in the room. I don’t remember anybody else talking about anything. I just remember my mom, Dee Dee, saying take a picture of the clock,” Masters told GMA.

Masters was joined by her best friend and her family as a group of nurses helped deliver Charlee Rose. Adding to the symbolism, a nurse said she pushed for 20 minutes.

“First-time moms usually have to push for a couple hours, but [Masters] only pushed for about 20 minutes,” said Nancy Shirey, a certified nurse midwife for two decades, who helped deliver the baby.

Named after her late great-grandfather and late great-aunt, Charlee Rose was born a healthy baby.

“We were just over -the-moon [excited] and ready for the baby,” said Masters. “We certainly weren’t expecting to have her on Sunday … but we are just so happy.”

