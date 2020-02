TYLER — A woman was injured after being struck by a car in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the accident happened around 6:20 Wednesday morning on West Erwin Street. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said that the woman was walking in the middle of the road and that a car did not see her. Her identity has not been released. Initial reports stated she had died, but that is not the case. The westbound lanes on Erwin Street are closed down. Eastbound lanes remain open.