baratibor/iStock(NEW YORK) — If you ever have the privilege of being a guest at Kylie Jenner’s house, you won’t find any nuts there.

That’s because her 2-year-old daughter Stormi is allergic.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the mag’s “Food Diaries” series, the 22-year-old beauty mogul opened up about what foods you can expect to find in her household.

At first, Jenner jokes about how she “is the face of hangry,” which means that she is not the most pleasant person to be around when she’s hungry.

“Stormi has it, too. Because when that little girl’s a little hungry, she turns into a different baby,” she added with a laugh.

After giving a cute anecdote about how food infiltrates Stormi’s dreams with a story of her toddler talking in her sleep about bagels, Jenner revealed that “we are a peanut-free household because Stormi is allergic.”

Her daughter’s allergy doesn’t just stop at peanuts.

“All nuts, actually,” Jenner noted.

Last June, Jenner revealed in her Instagram stories that Stormi was rushed to the hospital for an “allergic reaction.” While the reality star didn’t disclose what caused the medical emergency, the peanut allergy may have been connected.

Peanut allergies are the most common food allergy among children, according to the American Journal of Managed Care. In addition, peanut allergies are the most dangerous, as they cause the most allergy-related deaths in children.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first peanut allergy drug Palforzia on Friday. The prescription drug is being marketed as a means to reduce the severity and frequency of peanut allergy-related reactions in children.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.