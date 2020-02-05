Officer fatally shot during pursuit leaves behind son, daughter: Alabama AG

amphotora/iStock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- An Alabama police officer has died after being shot during a chase Tuesday night, state officials announced Wednesday morning.



The Kimberly Police Department officer was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65 and was rushed to a Birmingham hospital, said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.



Kimberly is located about 20 miles north of Birmingham.



The slain officer leaves behind a son and a daughter, Marshall said. The officer's name has not been released.

I am saddened to bring this update: Another officer has lost his life in the line of duty. The Kimberly Police Department will release more information at 1:00 p.m. Please pray for his family—including a son and a daughter—and his fellow officers. #ThinBlueLine https://t.co/c98F1I08tx — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) February 5, 2020

"Alabama has lost another brave officer whose end of watch came too soon while protecting and serving his community," tweeted Jay Town, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. "We all mourn during this tragic time for this officer, his family, and the Kimberly PD."



"The violence against law enforcement is maddening," Town added.

Alabama has lost another brave officer whose end of watch came too soon while protecting and serving his community. We all mourn during this tragic time for this officer, his family, and the Kimberly PD. The violence against law enforcement is maddening. https://t.co/2wcTODhVZj — U.S. Attorney Jay Town (@USAttyTown) February 5, 2020

Four people have been taken into custody, including one person who was charged early Wednesday with capital murder of a police officer, according to AL.com.



Authorities are expected to release more details at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.



