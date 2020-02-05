TYLER — On Tuesday A Smith County jury in the County Court at Law Number Two found Jacob Johnson, 26, not guilty of Driving While Intoxicated. In September of 2018, Whitehouse police pulled Johnson over for driving with his fog lights rather than his headlights after dark. Johnson was issued a warning for the traffic violation. The officer then performed a field sobriety test, ultimately arresting Johnson on charges of Driving While Intoxicated.

Smith County jurors deliberated less than an hour to return a not guilty verdict that Johnson was opearating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and the defendant was discharged by the court. His attorneys, Murphy and Baker Law firm, will make petition to the court to have the charge expunged from their clients record following the jury’s acquittal.